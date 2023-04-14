WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Liz Schafer is a Williamston High School junior and is a whiz with a pencil.

Schafer is a visual artist. She likes to create with colored pencils or digital art tools.

“With digital art, you have just so many options. You can undo things very quickly and things come out rather smooth and in a very sharable format with colored pencils. I love that there are so many colors and mixing is just wonderful,” said Schafer.

She entered the MSUFCU art contest with a piece titled Self-Love. She, of course, won.

“Now it’s really weird to see my face on a billboard. That is very surreal,” she said.

You can see more of her art in the video player above!