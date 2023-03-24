WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Mason Young is a senior at Pewamo-Westphalia High School.

He plays saxophone in the school’s marching band. He’s also a member of the Spartan Youth Wind Symphony, an honors band at Michigan State University. He’s one of 60 kids in the group.

Young and the symphony even get to perform at the Wharton Center.

“Music just allows me to keep my mind open because being also involved in the whole stem side of life can be pretty just straightforward. But creativity, I think, is important no matter what you’re going into, because if you can find creative solutions, then you can do pretty much anything,” said Young.

Young plans to play in his future college’s marching band. He also likes to make his own music on the side and upload it to Spotify!

