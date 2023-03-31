LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Pewamo-Westphalia High School senior has aspirations of being in a college marching band.

Mason Young’s fascination with music started when he was little.

“I remember walking into a music store when my brother wanted to play in a band, and he was going to play the trumpet,” recalled Young. “But I saw a saxophone on the wall and I just thought once I was old enough to play, I wanted to play that.”

Young’s affinity for music goes beyond his high school.

“I also play in the Spartan Youth Wind Symphony, which is an honors band held at Michigan State,” said Young. “We play two concerts, one that just passed and then now in the spring semester, and which our first concert was actually at the Wharton Center. It’s made up of kids from all over the state.”

The teen enjoys the creativity that music encourages him to exercise.

“Creativity, I think, is important no matter what you’re going into, because if you can find creative solutions, then you can do pretty much anything,” said Young.

While Young is considering continuing marching band in college, he also makes his own music and posts it to Spotify.

