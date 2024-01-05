Fans celebrate alcohol sales at the Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Green and white spirits were high Thursday night as fans lined up to be the first to buy alcohol inside the Breslin Center on Michigan State University.

Lines wrapped in front of counters as fans waited to be some of the first to buy a drink under new alcohol regulations ahead of MSU Men’s Basketball game against Penn State.

Travis Brown made the drive from Grand Rapids and said the sales add to the experience.

“It gives you a little bit extra to look forward to when you go to the game. Watching your favorite team throw down some crazy dunks and get some drinks on top of it? Why not?” he said.

Beers and seltzers, both imported and Michigan made, were on the menu.

MSU officials said alcohol sales start an hour before the schedule start time for games. You must have an ID and only can buy two drinks per transaction.

They said sales stop at the start of the second half of basketball games.

Some fans, like alumni Keeli Kornak-Kotarba, are glad to see the university reminding people to be responsible

“They’re putting limits on it and stuff and I think that’s a good thing and stopping at half time. I think it makes it more fun for the adults here,” she said.

Having something a little extra at games has proven to bring in the green for some other schools.

Western Michigan University saw more than $30,000 dollars in gross revenue during their First football game with alcohol according to CBS affiliate, WWMT.

Revenue might come to Spartan Country that would have gone elsewhere

“I’ll be honest with you; I’d probably just go to a bar to watch the game before this. But now that I can get beer here, I want to come watch it here,” said Ben Thomas, a fan attending the game.

Only two concession stands are selling alcohol at the Breslin Center. While some fans waited through the lines, others had praise for the speedy service.

Munn Ice Area will be the next MSU Athletics venue to host alcohol sales during Friday night’s hockey game.

In the fall, Spartan Stadium began alcohol sales after the move was approved by the university’s board of trustees in August.