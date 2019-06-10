MIConstruction

Let the exploration of your future begin! What will you build? Who will you be? Michigan Construction will help match your interests and skills with available careers, education and training opportunities.
We are supported by a community of industry employers and educational/training programs that are eagerly looking for new professionals to help build Michigan.
WE ARE THE CHANGE NEEDED TO BRING ATTENTION TO CONSTRUCTION CAREERS
WE ARE INSPIRING PEOPLE TO CONNECT WITH A FUTURE IN CONSTRUCTION
WE ARE UNITING THE INDUSTRY
WE ARE THE ANSWER
WE ARE MICHIGAN CONSTRUCTION
Find a whole list of Michigan Construction Career pathways here: https://www.michiganconstruction.com/careers