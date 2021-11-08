Finding Families: 15-year old John loves cars, action movies, and having fun

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief webcast from WLNS TV6 are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit group Grant Me Hope.

This week, we would like you to meet John. He’s a sweet 15-year old boy who is looking for a new, forever family. John enjoys watching movies, getting outside, cars, catching fish, and basketball.

Those who know John say he takes pleasure in celebrating the holidays and when he first meets people, he might seem a bit shy but opens up once he gets familiar with them. They say John will do best in a home that can give him the attention he needs and with parents who are “trauma-informed.”

Watch the video above to hear from John in his own words. He’s been waiting for a new, loving family since September of 2019.

If you’d like to adopt John or learn more about him, please click here.