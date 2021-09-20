Finding Families: Darius has been waiting for a loving family since 2013

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system. This weekly segment is thanks to a partnership with the non-profit group Grant Me Hope. Today, we would like you to meet a sweet 16-year old boy named Darius. He has been waiting for a new, forever family since November of 2013.

Darius loves Star Wars. “If he could visit one place on earth, he would visit the home planet in the Star Wars movies!” says one of the adults close to Darius. The 16-year old also loves animals but especially likes dogs, cats, and birds.

Darius is described as a fun-loving kid who wants people to know that he is a good person. An adult close to him says he interacts well with other kids and enjoys playing with other children as well.

Watch the video above to hear from Darius in his own words.

If you’re interested in learning more about Darius or adopting him, click here.