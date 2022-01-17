Finding Families: Domanic loves basketball, and being helpful

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Domanic is a 14-year-old boy looking for his forever home.

Domanic is very caring of others and loves sports, the outdoors, and being helpful to those he loves.

Some of Domanic’s other favorite things are doing chores after school, being in the Boy Scouts, eating pizza, and taking walks by the creek where he lives.

Those that know him call him outgoing, sincere, honest and adventurous. They also say Domanic would do best in a routine in school and at home.

Domanic would do best with a single parent or two-parent home. Domanic would thrive in a home where he’s the youngest child with trauma-informed parents that are advocates for the services he needs.

Click here to learn more about Domanic.