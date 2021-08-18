Finding Families: Meet DaShawn! A hardworking young man who wants a family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every week during the Digital Daily Debrief online newscast at 12:30 PM we focus on Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system. This week, we would like you to meet a young name named DaShawn.

He’s 15-years old and considers himself a hard worker, who enjoys writing and listening to music, school, and talking with people. DaShawn has been waiting for a new, forever family since April of this year.

Those who know him, say he spending time with his friends. He describes himself as not only intelligent and athletic but also outgoing. According to a close adult, “DaShawn likes to learn about other people and interesting things, and he is gaining positive coping skills.”

To hear from DaShawn himself, watch the video above.

If you’re interested in learning more about DaShawn and adopting him, click here.