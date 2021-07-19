FINDING FAMILIES: Meet Devon!

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit group Grant Me Hope. Today we want you to meet Devon.

Devon is 15-years-old and says he like to keep it cool, mellow, and positive vibes. His friends tell him he’s cool, caring, passionate, nice strong, and smart.

He likes to hunt, fish, play video games. In general, he likes to spend time outside and to be in nature to hear soothing, calming noises.

He hopes to be a zookeeper or something along those lines when gets older.

To learn more about Devon you can click here.