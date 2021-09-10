Finding Families: Meet Dustin! “I’m a kind, loving person.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Daily Digital Debrief online newscast is dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system. This week, we’d like you to meet Dustin. He’s 17-years old and is a big fan of everything to do with Harry Potter. One day, he would love his new family to travel with him to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida.

Dustin has been waiting for a new, forever family since February of 2020. He describes himself as kind and loving and is hoping to be adopted by a family who is loving and accepting. Those close to Dustin say he’s an open, honest person.

Watch the video above to hear from Dustin in his own words.

If you’re interested in adopting Dustin or learning more about him, click here.