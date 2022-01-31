Finding Families: Meet Eddie, who wants to own an island some day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Edward, who is 16-years-old and likes to be called “Eddie,” is searching for his forever home.

Eddie has an interesting wish list! If he had three wishes, two would go into making him a millionaire to own an island for family and friends, and he wants to make his own ‘safe’ version of Jurassic Park.

Eddie also dreams of becoming a famous YouTuber, a world-famous Chef, and wants to serve the nation by becoming a sailor in the Navy.

In his free time, he loves playing video games, card games, likes to watch movies, and even football games! Eddie also wants to travel to Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon.

Traveling is one of the things Eddie looks forward to doing with a future forever family.

People who are close to Eddie say he is sweet, bright, and easy to talk to.

Eddie would need a patient and supportive family who understands trauma and loss. Eddie would do best as the youngest child in his new forever family. He also prefers a family that has pets.