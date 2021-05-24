Finding Families: Meet Jacob! He’s looking for experienced family to adopt, help him

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Every Monday on the Daily Digital Debrief webcast is dedicated to finding families for children in Michigan’s foster care system. This week, we met Jacob. He’s 16-year old and has been waiting for a new, forever family since 2017.

Jacob is described as a “joy” to be around. In his free time, he enjoys swinging, and he likes singing his favorite jingles. He also likes playing with monster trucks and has dreams of traveling to the beach and having a seaside quarter pounder with fries.

Those who know Jacob call him “a free spirit. They say when you’re around him, it is hard not to find yourself laughing with him. Jacob would do best with two experienced parents who can give him the supervision and one-on-one attention he needs.

Watch the video above to learn even more about Jacob.

Click here if you are thinking about adopting him.