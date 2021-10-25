Finding Families: Meet Jayden! He’s looking for a new, forever family

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit group Grant Me Hope.

This week, we would like you to meet a sweet young boy named Jayden. He loves Legos and building various things with them. He also enjoys basketball, playing video games, and taking pictures with his camera. In school, Jayden says reading and English are his favorite subjects.

Jayden is now 13-years old and says one of his biggest wishes is to be in a home with a loving, forever family. Jayden says he dreams of bike riding and watching movies with them.

Those who have gotten to know Jayden well say he’s a good kid who “needs patience and understanding. He benefits from assistance to help him stay on task.”

Watch the video above to hear from Jayden in his own words.

If you would like to learn more about Jayden, or possibly even adopt him, click here.



