Dancing videos are all the rage right now, but K’ymari puts his own spin on them.

K’ymari doesn’t just like to dance, he likes to dance on a hoverboard. Alongside playing video games, K’ymari loves to learn new tricks on his hoverboard. This adventurous kid loves to shoot hoops and read as well.

He’s looking for his forever home.

“When I grow up, I want to be a police officer so I can help people and save the day,” said K’ymari.

According to a person close to him, “K’ymari is a polite, intuitive boy who has a strong sense of right and wrong. He has been described as a leader.”

K’ymari does best when given positive attention. He describes himself as smart, funny and kind. He loves spending time with adults.

K’ymari’s forever family should consist of one or two parents, but his new family should be experienced and trauma-informed. They must be patient and committed to helping him as well as strong advocates for the services he needs.

He would do best if he was the only or youngest child in his new family. He also must be able to maintain relationships with his siblings.