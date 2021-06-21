Finding Families: Meet McKanize! She’s looking for a family to love her

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Mondays on the Daily Digital Debrief are dedicated to Finding Families for children in Michigan’s foster care system thanks to a partnership with the non-profit Grant Me Hope.

This week, we would like you to meet McKanize. She’s described as a sweet, energetic kid. She says she would love to travel in the future. Where? McKanize wants to visit China to see some panda bears and Australia to see kangaroos in the wild. She would also really like to travel to explore Disney World.

McKanize is an active, young girl who wants people to know that she’s smart, kind, and always tried to stay positive. She’s been waiting for a loving, forever family since 2016.

Watch the video above to hear from McKanize in her own words.

To learn more about McKanize, click here.