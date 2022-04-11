Robert is a sporty, active and a dancing fan. He’s a 15-year-old boy looking for his forever home.

Robert wants nothing more than to be with a loving family that he can give back to. He enjoys school (sometimes) as well as watching television. Cake Boss is one of his favorite shows.

“Robert is an awesome child,” says one of the people close to him. He is mild-mannered and a pleasure to be around, people say.

Robert is described as a “respectful young man who does best with understanding and patience.”

“Robert is an excellent communicator and is a pleasure to be around,” says a person close to him. “Robert also is kind and loving.”

Robert would do well with a single mother, two mothers or a household with a mother and father. His new family must be trauma-informed and fierce advocates of the services Robert needs.

”This loving, creative kid seems a natural success story once he gets older,” a person close to him said.

Robert has a strong bond with his older sister Areonna. His new family must be willing to let him continue that relationship.

