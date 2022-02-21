LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Tyler, who is looking for his forever home.

Tyler is 13-years-old and has been waiting to be adopted since May of 2017.

He is an active kid who loves to be outdoors.

He loves nature and exploring,” says one of Tyler’s close adults. “He enjoys spreading his knowledge to others and taking them on adventures with him through the woods.”

Tyler also enjoys playing card games, putting puzzles together, watching TV, and reading books.

“He has a very loving personality and enjoys snuggling,” says one of the people who knows him well.

On the weekends, Tyler takes in movies such as “Avatar” and “How To Train Your Dragon.” In school, Tyler loves studying when it features Bill Nye the Science Guy and when the subject is volcanos.

“Tyler generally approaches new activities or crafts with a positive and enthusiastic approach,” says one of the people who cares about him. “He enjoys meeting new people and having conversations. He loves to be busy doing something and makes the most out of every moment.”

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange says Tyler would do best with two experienced parents.

One of the people who knows him suggests that a family should be active and able to provide the consistency that helps Tyler excel.