LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet McKanize, a teen who is looking for her forever home!

McKanize says her dream career is to just have a ton of fun and be a kid, but if that doesn’t work out she’d like to work in a jewelry store.

Kenzie loves animals, specifically pandas and elephants. She’s described as sweet and energetic and an active kid.

She hopes her positive attitude could come in handy with her new forever family. She says she’d love to visit the beach, play in the snow, and go on vacation with her new family.

But most of all, she just wants a loving, caring family.

“Kenzie is a sweet and energetic child,” says a person who knows her.

She goes on to describe Kenzie as a good girl who does well in school, where she benefits from assistance. Kenzie says her favorite subject is math.

Kenzie would do best with parents who are trauma trained. Her new parents must be advocates for the services she needs. She would do best in a family where she’s the youngest, but it’s not a requirement. Her new family must be open to letting her maintain her sibling relationships.

