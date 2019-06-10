Focus On Business SBAM

Who We Are
The Small Business Association of Michigan is the only statewide and state-based association that focuses solely on serving the needs of Michigan’s small business community. We have been successfully serving small businesses like yours in all 83 counties of Michigan since 1969. We’re located in Lansing, just one block from the Capitol.
Our mission is the success of Michigan's small businesses. We do this through:
Advocating for small business
Bringing business owners together to share knowledge
Creating collaboration and partnerships
Delivering group buying power
When small businesses band together through the Small Business Association of Michigan, they achieve more than they could on their own.
Our Members
Our 26,000+ members are as diverse as Michigan's economy. From accountants to appliance stores, manufacturers to medical, and restaurants to retailers, what unites the SBAM membership is the spirit of entrepreneurship … a spirit that drove you to start and continue to operate your own business because you believe you can do something better than anyone else is doing it!
Small Business Association of Michigan 120 N. Washington Square Suite 1000 Lansing, MI 48933 P: (800) 362-5461 E: websupport@sbam.org