Focus On Insurance | Cyber Insurance

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with the Little League announced Monday, the 2021 Little League World Series Events will take place in August, based on the recommendation of its Pandemic Response Advisory Commission.

This year's tournament will be U.S. teams only, as the commission recommended. There will also be a limited number of spectators allowed to attend, the number has not yet been determined and will be announced when finalized.