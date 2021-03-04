Focus On Insurance

Katie started in the insurance industry in 2015. Licensed in health, life, property and casualty, Katie is passionate about what insurance can do for families, business owners, and communities. She and her husband are actively involved with their church, the CrossFit Community, and non-profit organizations such as Hospice of Lansing and Ele’s Place. They are also actively involved with their two children, which is always an adventure. Katie holds a B.A. in Public Policy from Michigan State University’s James Madison College, and was inspired to be an insurance agent by her grandfather, who always said that it was the best job in the world.