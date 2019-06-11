Focus On Law

Denise A. Pollicella, Esq., Founder & Managing Partner

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and Wayne State Law, Ms. Pollicella’s 22 years of private and corporate practice have focused on Business Transactions, Mergers & Acquisitions, Labor & Employment, Regulatory & Licensing, and Corporate Law. The Managing Partner of Pollicella & Associates, PLLC, she founded Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan in 2009 to advance marihuana law in Michigan. In addition to regularly writing, speaking and educating on Michigan’s developing marihuana laws, Ms. Pollicella was actively involved in crafting legislation to create the state’s legal medical cannabis industry, now known as the Medical Marihuana Licensing Facilities Act, and continues to be at the forefront of developing cannabis industry policy and regulation, both in Lansing and at the local level throughout Michigan.



She is an inaugural member of the Michigan State Bar Marihuana Law Section, and is an active member of that section, the Business Law Section, and the Labor & Employment Law Section. She also served on the Small Business Administration of Michigan’s Marihuana Task Force and as legal counsel to the Michigan Cannabis Development Association, which she helped found. She currently serves on the Legal Advisory Board of MiCompassion, a 501(c)3 dedicated to medical cannabis education and research. She has been a Legal Corner contributor to Culture Magazine since January 2013, and recently authored a chapter in the book, Cannabis Conundrum.



Ms. Pollicella holds Bachelors of Arts degrees in Political Science and French, and worked in Senator Carl Levin’s Detroit offices prior to attending law school. She then served as VP, Secretary & General Counsel for Childtime Learning Centers prior to starting her own Livingston County practice in 2003, where she resides with her family.



❖ Pioneer Award, State Bar of Michigan Marihuana Law Section 2018

❖ Lawyers of Distinction 2018, corporate and Transactional Law

❖ Named one of Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s 2017 Women in the Law



