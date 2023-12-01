This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is Albion Malleable Brewing Company! Follow the Lansing Foodies as they speak with Ben Wade, the Co-owner & Brewer at Albion Malleable, about what makes their burgers so tasty (their signature burger was picked as the 2020 #1 burger in Michigan by MLive!), as well as what sides, drinks, and appetizers are the go-tos!

