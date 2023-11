This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is Dusty’s Cellar in Okemos! Join the Lansing Foodies as they meet with Matt Rhodes, the proprietor of Dusty’s, to talk about the extensive wine selection and highlight a few of their many amazing dishes.

To purchase a ½ off gift certificate to Dusty’s Cellar, click here:

https://wlns2.incentrev.com/lansing/9014353-dustys-wine-bar