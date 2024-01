A WLNS TV 6 PARTNER MESSAGE:

This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is Grand Grillin in Lansing! Join the Lansing Foodies as they speak with Vicki Ueberroth, the owner of Grand Grillin, about the origin of ‘the Vicki Chicken’, the new winter menu, and the catering options Grand Grillin provides!

To purchase a ½ off gift certificate to Grand Grillin, click here:

https://wlns2.incentrev.com/lansing/9014361-grand-grillin