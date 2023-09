This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is Lansing Brewing Company! Join the Lansing Foodies as they meet with general manager Jeremy Mckowen and discuss the many upcoming events hosted by Lansing Brewing Company!

To learn more about Lansing Brewing Company and view their menu, click here:

https://www.lansingbrewingcompany.com/

To purchase a ½ off gift certificate to Lansing Brewing Company, click here:

https://wlns2.incentrev.com/lansing/9014343-lansing-brewing-company