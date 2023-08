This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is Osteria Vegana, located at Lansing Shuffle! Join the Lansing Foodies as they learn more about this vegan Italian restaurant from its owner and head chef, Gianmarco!

To learn more about the amazing Italian vegan menu at Osteria Vegana, visit them at https://osteriaveganalansing.com/. To get more information about ½ off restaurant deals from WLNS, go to https://foodie-friday.com/.