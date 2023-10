This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is Stillwater Grill in Okemos! Join the Lansing Foodies as they meet with Alec Ashley, General Manager at Stillwater Grill, and talk about what it means to be a ‘scratch’ kitchen and bar, some notable menu highlights, and happy hour deals and specials!

To purchase a ½ off gift certificate to Stillwater Grill, click here:

https://wlns2.incentrev.com/lansing/9014351-stillwater-grill