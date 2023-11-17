This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is The People’s Kitchen in Lansing! Join the Lansing Foodies as they talk with Douglas Sutherland, the General Manager of The People’s Kitchen, about some new highlights on the Autumn and Winter menu! From a new bourbon maple syrup french toast dish at brunch to a smoked bone marrow at dinnertime, there’s a lot of new flavors to explore!

To purchase a ½ off gift certificate to The People’s Kitchen, click here:

https://wlns2.incentrev.com/lansing/9014357-the-peoples-kitchen