This week’s Foodie Friday highlight is The Soup Spoon Cafe! Follow the Lansing Foodies as they speak with Nick Gavrilides, the owner of Soup Spoon, about some of the amazing items on their menu! From delicious soups like the Seafood Chowder and French Onion (that you can even get in flights!) to beautiful-looking entrees like Northeast Omelette and Spoon-I-Pino, whatever you order is sure to be tasty!

To purchase a ½ off gift certificate to the Soup Spoon Cafe, click here: https://wlns2.incentrev.com/lansing/9014356-soup-spoon-cafe

To view the menu at Soup Spoon Cafe, go to:

https://soupspooncafe.com/