Gall Sewing and Vacuum Centers

Gall Sewing & Vacuum Centers have proudly served the sewist since 1946. Servicing your sewing machines and vacuums with superb customer service and knowledge. Gall Sewing & Vacuum Centers offers expert consultation and repair services. If you need it fixed… we’re the ones you bring your machines to! If you are in need of a new sewing machine, vacuum or just need some fabric, we’ve got what you need! The best brands to choose from, the highest quality and the most trustworthy staff. Gall has you covered!

ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFO:

http://www.gallsewingvac.com/

(616) 363-1911

jessica@gallsewingvac.com