Attorney General Nessel to speak on election-related violence and threats

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with statewide law enforcement leaders and experts, will hold a briefing later today to discuss ongoing election-related violence and threats.

Since Election Day, many reports of violence and harassment toward election officials, poll workers, voters and volunteers have been provided.

In just the past week, credible threats of violence closed down the state capitol building.

The conference is scheduled to begin this afternoon at 1:00 p.m.