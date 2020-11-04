BREAKING: Elissa Slotkin wins reelection in Michigan district 8

ROCHESTER, MI – DECEMBER 16: U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks with her constituents at a Town Hall meeting where she discuss her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 16, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has won reelection in Michigan 8th congressional District.

Slotkin fought off Republican challenger Paul Junge, to win the notoriously Republican stronghold. Overcoming attacks that she refused to work across the aisle and accusations that when it came to voting, she was strictly aligned with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Slotkin ran on her accomplishments, and renewed her fight for affordable health care, responding to the global and economic health crisis and protection for Michigan’s water.

Stretching from Ingham County east, Michigan District 8 it is made up of urban, suburban and agricultural areas, including Livingston and Ingham counties and sections of Oakland County.

This will be the Congresswomen’s second term in office, after Slotkin won a tough race against Republican Mike Bishop in 2018, and brought the district across the aisle.