YLEH: Meet the candidates for Michigan District 8

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan’s 8th Congressional District has for years been a Republican stronghold.

Stretching from Ingham County east, it is made up of urban, suburban and agricultural areas, including Livingston and Ingham counties and sections of Oakland County.

In 2018 Democrat Elissa Slotkin won a tough race against Republican Mike Bishop and brought the district across the aisle.

Now the first-term congressperson is facing a challenge for the seat.

Republican Paul Junge successfully navigated through the August Primary to earn his place on November 3 ballot.

So the question for voters in Michigan District 8, re-elect their sitting congresswoman, or turn the district back to red. Before making that decision, let’s meet those candidates, and hear why they say, they should get your vote.

