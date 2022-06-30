LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you stop by Van Atta’s soon, you’ll see a plethora of perennials that are in bloom.

Lisa Bashline with Van Atta’s gave 6 News’ Jim Geyer the lowdown on the perennial department, which are a year after year plant.

“Ideally they’re gonna come back year after year for you when you find the right location and you have any color under the rainbow to choose from,” said Bashline.

The good thing? You can plant perennials in the summer with no troubles- just keep an eye on how much you are watering the plant.

