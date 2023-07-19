LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you don’t have the space at your home and can put in a little bit of work, community gardens are a great way to save some money and grow the foods you want to see in your kitchen.

For this week’s Geyer’s Garden, Jim Geyer of 6 News takes you on a special tour of a community garden here in Lansing.

“The gardens are looking pretty good. It wasn’t but a few weeks ago when everything was dry. Now, everything is just wonderful,” Geyer said.

Julie Lehman of the Greater Lansing Food Bank walked Geyer through the Foster Community Garden in Lansing’s eastside neighborhood.

“We’ve got about 26 families growing food for themselves. We’re getting ready to feature them on the community garden tour,” Lehman said.

The Foster Community Garden is home to produce crops like green beans and tomatoes. People can rent a plot and grow their own food.

Lehman says the diversity of food grown in community gardens helps support the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s mission.

“There’s a diversity of grower, and that means a diversity of food. That’s part of Greater Lansing Food Bank’s mission, just to make sure that people have access to the food that’s important to them,” Lehman said.

You can watch the full Geyer’s Garden broadcast in the video player above.