EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Invasive plant species are a big problem.

Luckily, East Lansing is working now to stop the spread and replace the bad with the good.

At Harrison Meadows Park, Jim Geyer planted various native seeds to the park to help remove invasive plants like garlic mustard, buckthorn trees and more.

Locals can stop by Harrison Meadows Park around 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There’s something for everyone of all ages to do on Saturday.

The best part? Snacks, water, tools and gloves will be provided to volunteers.

