Geyer’s Garden: A look at Michigan’s fall apples

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s apple season in Michigan, and 6 News meteorologist Jim Geyer took a trip to local apple orchard Uncle John’s Cider Mill to take a look at this year’s harvest.

Mike of Uncle John’s said that the apple harvest this year was a little rough in spots due to the heavy hail and weather earlier in the year.

The whole state was impacted, he said.

Uncle John’s is currently in their harvesting phase. They grow a variety of apples Mike said, from apples for pies to cider apples.

