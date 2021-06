LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week in Geyer’s Garden, we’re getting an update on Lansing’s very own community garden.

Each year, Jim Geyer visits the Lansing community garden and checks in on the project’s progress.

The goal of the garden is to help Lansing residents have access to good, healthy and safe foods that come from their own town.

Watch Jim Geyer’s analysis of the project in the video above.