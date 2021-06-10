Geyer’s Garden: Cold snaps affect Michigan wineries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is home to 148 wineries, and recent cold snaps have affected their yield. WLNS’ Jim Geyer visited a local winery to see some of the damage in person.

Well, it is finally warm in mid-Michigan, but that wasn’t the case last month.

In fact, to the very end, it was very cold. We had a lot of frost to now, how did that affect the grapes?

Jim met with Dave Bergdorf and he told Jim about how much damage they sustained.

“Not so much here, but across the state. Well across the state, there has been some damage because I was about say, event-wise, maybe four to five events. But that fifth one was that the last one grapes were a little bit more out,” he said.

“So there was some damage, but that’s every year. Every year that happens.”

“The farmers we work with are, so superly skilled, not only in farming operation, but evaluations and taking their numbers and in not going out and scan or surveying there. Fields and things to see which grapes are there. So they’re going to have a really good idea of what’s. Potentially going to be there this fall.”