LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With Memorial Day weekend coming up, many will be stopping by the cemetery to honor their loved ones who have died in the line of duty.

Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop has some pre-made arrangements made, most of which will do well in cemetery urns, as long as they are exposed to healthy amounts of sunlight and water.

“It really brightens up the plot,” said Lisa with Van Attas.

The flower shop is also making wreaths for a local American Legion for Memorial Day.

The wreaths can also be placed in cemetery plots.

