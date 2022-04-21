LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Let’s talk about compost, baby.

Specifically, vermicompost, which is essentially a fancy word for compost that worms provide important microbes to the compost by eating parts of it.

6 News very own Jim Geyer spoke with Sean at Michigan State University Recycling, who broke down the process of creating vermicompost.

The compost can come from food waste at MSU.

“Composting requires greens and browns, carbons and nitrogen,” said Sean.

Typically, MSU makes different compost batches based on what they have on hand in terms of feedstocks and inputs, adjusting carbon levels if necessary.

Before going to the worms, the pre-compost has to sit for three weeks.

Worms eat microbes that grow on the compost foodstocks, producing even more nutrients by pooping what they eat out.

The great thing about vermicompost is that its nutrient density makes it a balanced compost choice for all plants.

The MSU surplus store will be seeing MSU Recycling’s vermicompost for 20% off a bag until the end of May.