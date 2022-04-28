LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While Michigan is still warming up, there are some things you can do to start getting your garden ready for spring.

Lisa with Van Attas says to avoid working in an in-ground garden just yet, as it will clog up and dry out if you start work on it now, making the soil hard to work with.

There are still lots of things that you can do to prepare, including getting started on raised garden beds.

Adding compost to the raised beds, and getting them filled out is a good idea.

As for foods, some people are planting potatoes and cold weather seeds like spinach, peas and cabbage.

Lisa cautions against adding more dirt to already mucky areas.

Luckily, it won’t be raining nearly every other day for much longer in the mid-Michigan area, so gardening season will be in full force soon.