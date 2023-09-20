We’re getting closer to Halloween, which means more people are going to be visiting pumpkin patches looking for the perfect jack-o-lantern.

But how does the weather affect what kinds of pumpkins and gourds you’ll find?

Sloane Wick reports from Wisconsin.

Even though we got some rain now, this summer is one of the driest we’ve seen.

“If you think back to our May and June of this year, it was extremely dry, and that’s the time of year where we’re planting pumpkins,” said Olivia Telschow of Helen’s Hilltop Orchard. “So initially, when we planted, we went about five weeks without any rainfall at all.”

For pumpkins, that spells trouble.

“When pumpkins do not get enough water, we’re going to see them competing for the water that they can get with weeds. And naturally, weeds will win every single time,” Telschow said.

Pumpkins need one to two inches of water per week especially during fruit set according to the farming website Garden Guide 4 All. When the pumpkin plants don’t get this, it can change how many pumpkins each plant grows.

Drought can also change a pumpkin’s shape and size.

Even though some farms will have fewer pumpkins this fall, you probably won’t have to pay more than normal years. But all hope isn’t lost. Most pumpkin farms got just enough water for a harvest.