LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If your lawnmowing skills have gotten a bit rusty, Jim Geyer has got your back.

The first thing that one is encouraged to do is to get their lawnmower ready for the season.

That means getting the blades on the mower sharpened, spark plugs changed as well as the mower’s oil.

Another thing to go ahead and get started on is clearing off your lawn.

Putting crabgrass re-emergence out on the lawn is also recommended. Putting the re-emergence out strengthens the root structure of one’s lawn.

To learn more about getting your mower moving for spring, watch the video in the player above.