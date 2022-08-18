LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a little bit of summer yet to go before things start to cool down, if you also want to have flowers or anything else inside the house, you probably should get started on that.

At Van Atta’s, there is an amazing selection of tropical plants or house plants to keep indoors.

Mainly, you don’t want to wait till the last minute, as the process to move plants indoors takes six or eight weeks.

You may be wondering, what are you preparing your plants for?

What you’re preparing your plants for is the change in light.

Additionally, if you don’t want bugs in your house experts at Van Atta’s recommend you start using a systemic house insecticide.

Putting the insecticide in the soil, on your non-flowering plant will allow it to start working right now.

It’s also time to start bringing your plants into a little bit of shade, moving them every few days into a little bit more shade because your house is definitely not as bright as your patio.

