LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While you’re working in your garden, you’re not alone.

There are lots of bugs out there who want to get a piece of it, as well.

Meteorologist Jim Geyer has advice on how to keep your plants safe from insects in this week’s Geyer’s Garden.

One trick you can use is a mesh over your plants that will prevent insects from touching them.

Of course, there are natural and organic pesticides as well.

You can see Geyer’s full breakdown in the video player above.