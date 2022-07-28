LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our lawns are looking pretty bad, and according to 6 News’ Jim Geyer, the summer heat and minimal rain are to blame.

So if you are going to mow your lawn, you might want to raise your mowers up by about 1¼” to 1½” to leave the grass a bit longer. If you are able to water your grass, water deeply and frequently, which will give the roots a chance to get the grass green again.

As for fertilizer, you “definitely wanna stay away from nitrogen.”

Keeping the blades sharp on your mower is also recommended, but only needs to be done about once per year.

