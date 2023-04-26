LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Let’s face it mid-Michigan, the recent weather has been crazy.

Things heated up for a short period of time, but then temperatures took a dive.

So what does that mean for gardening fanatics?

According to Lisa Bashline with Van Atta’s, people can go ahead and start planting some seeds, like broccoli, peas and spinach. She said it’s way too early to start planting squash, tomatoes and peppers.

Bear in mind that it’s important to keep an eye on your soil, as what can be planted is dependent on the weather, but it’s “real safe to plant hot weather vegetables.”

If you’re hoping to go ahead and plant squash, tomatoes or peppers, Lisa suggests getting started on that now, but indoors.

But when temperatures get above 65 degrees, you are more than welcome to get to planting tomatoes, peppers or squash outside. But that probably won’t be the case until the end of May.

In the meantime, plant some potatoes or spinach.